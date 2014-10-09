FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rio Tinto says low iron ore price to eliminate 125 mln/T of supply
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 9, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 3 years ago

Rio Tinto says low iron ore price to eliminate 125 mln/T of supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto said falling iron ore prices would lead to the elimination of 125 million tonnes of iron ore supply among higher cost producers in 2014.

The world’s second-biggest iron ore miner also said it intends to sell 85 percent of its 2014 iron ore output under term contracts and the rest on the spot market, according to a statement released on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The iron ore price ended September with a loss of almost 12 percent, its steepest monthly fall since May. The price has stabilised since and was sitting at $78.80 on Thursday .IO62-CNI=SI. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.