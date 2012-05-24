Rio Tinto sticks to iron ore expansion plans

SYDNEY, May 24 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto restated plans to substantially increase production of iron ore over the coming years, saying its total global production could reach 450 million tonnes by 2016.

The world’s No.2 producer of iron ore is already committed to lifting yearly output capacity at its main Pilbara mines by 23 percent to 283 million tonnes, with a proposal before its board to increase that to 353 million tonnes by the first half of 2015.

“At current estimates, we have options to expand to a global annual capacity approaching 450 million tonnes by 2016, when Canada and our new project in Guinea are added in,” iron ore chief Sam Walsh told a business luncheon in Sydney on Thursday.

Rio Tinto, along with other big diversified miners, including BHP Billiton , Vale and AngloAmerican are beefing up iron ore divisions even as top consumer China looks to curb economic growth, raising questions over demand levels for ore.