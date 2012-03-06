FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rio Tinto to close Lynemouth smelter
March 6, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 6 years ago

Rio Tinto to close Lynemouth smelter

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto will close its Lynemouth aluminium smelter in the north of England at the end of March after a strategy review and consultation, it said on Tuesday, confirming an intention first announced in November.

Of the 515 people currently employed at the smelter, 323 will be made redundant in May.

Rio said talks on the sale of Lynemouth power station were ongoing, but would require clarity from the UK government on rules for its continued operation without the smelter.

Rio said it hopes to conclude these discussions “in the coming months”.

