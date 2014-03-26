FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turquoise Hill sees Oyu Tolgoi production below forecasts
March 26, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Turquoise Hill sees Oyu Tolgoi production below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Technical problems hit first-quarter production at Rio Tinto’s Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia, and full-year output may be lower than previously forecast, Turquoise Hill Resources said on Wednesday.

Turquoise Hill, which owns a majority interest in Oyu Tolgoi and is controlled by Rio, said full production had resumed on Monday, and it now expected the mine to produce between 135,000 and 160,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates and 600,000 to 700,000 ounces of gold in concentrates in 2014.

The company had previously said the mine was targeting between 150,000 and 175,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates and 700,000 to 750,000 ounces of gold in concentrates. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

