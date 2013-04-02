FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rio Tinto says believes can get cheaper power for NZ smelter
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2013 / 3:21 AM / in 5 years

Rio Tinto says believes can get cheaper power for NZ smelter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 2 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto says it believes it can negotiate cheaper electricity for its loss-making aluminium smelter in New Zealand after rejecting a government subsidy offer.

“We are of the view that a commercial agreement can be reached in relation to the NZAS (New Zealand Aluminium Smelter) electricity supply contract,” Rio Tinto said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Rio Tinto rejected a New Zealand government offer of a short-term subsidy to prop up the smelter and was trying to reach an agreement directly with the electricity firm, Meridian Ltd, according to New Zealand Prime Minister John Key.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.