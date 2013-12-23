FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rio Tinto mulls selling stake in Pebble owner Northern Dynasty
December 23, 2013

Rio Tinto mulls selling stake in Pebble owner Northern Dynasty

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto said on Monday it is considering the sale of its stake in Canada’s Northern Dynasty, owner of the undeveloped Pebble copper-gold project in Alaska.

Rio, through a subsidiary, owns a 19.1 percent stake in Northern Dynasty, making it the largest single investor.

“Rio Tinto has advised the management of Northern Dynasty Minerals ... that it intends to undertake a strategic review, including a possible divestment, of its shareholding in Northern Dynasty,” the miner said.

Northern Dynasty’s partner in Pebble, Anglo American , pulled out in September, as part of its plan to cut the cost of future options and halve its $17 billion pipeline of potential mines.

Rio’s copper strategy is focused on its interest in four producing mines - Kennecott Utah Copper, Oyu Tolgoi, along with stakes in Escondida and Grasberg - and two development projects, La Granja in Peru and Resolution in Arizona.

