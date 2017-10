New Issue-Rio Tinto Finance sells $3 bln senior notes in 3 parts

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Finance (USA) plc (RIOLN) on Thursday sold $3 billion of senior notes in three parts, guaranteed by Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Ltd., said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. HSBC, Morgan Stanley and RBS were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: RIO TINTO FINANCE (USA) PLC TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 1.625 PCT MATURITY 8/21/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.452 FIRST PAY 2/21/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 1.74 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/21/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 93 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.875 PCT MATURITY 8/21/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.688 FIRST PAY 2/21/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.028 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/21/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 120 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4.125 PCT MATURITY 8/21/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 97.346 FIRST PAY 2/21/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.283 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/21/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS