Rio Tinto more confident on commodities outlook
#Basic Materials
April 19, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Rio Tinto more confident on commodities outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto said on Thursday it was more upbeat about the outlook for commodities than it was six months ago, but markets would remain volatile amid uncertainty.

“Overall, we are somewhat more confident than six months ago,” Chairman Jan du Plessis told a shareholders meeting in London.

“The world continues to face considerable uncertainty and we believe this will contribute to ongoing volatility.”

In February, when Rio reported full year results, it was cautious about near-term prospects due to uncertainty in financial markets, especially regarding Europe.

