Mongolia's Oyu Tolgoi copper exports underway -Rio Tinto

SYDNEY, July 9 (Reuters) - Copper concentrate shipments to China from Mongolia’s giant Oyu Tolgoi mine kicked off on Tuesday, after repeated delays that underscored the risks of investing in the country’s burgeoning mining sector.

The mine is expected to make up a third of Mongolia’s economy by 2020, and at full tilt produce around 450,000 tonnes of copper and 330,000 ounces of gold a year.

“Oyu Tolgoi starts production at a time when undeveloped quality copper assets are scarce and the outlook for copper continues to be strong,” said Rio Tinto , which helped fund Oyu Tolgoi’s $6.2 billion development cost.

Journalists had been invited to attend a ceremony at the mine located 80 km (50 miles) north of the Mongolia-China border on June 14 to mark the first exports. That was postponed to June 21, but the event was again canceled at the last minute.

Mongolia’s mining minister has said the delay in exports was because the government and Rio disagreed on the arrangement of revenue generated from Oyu Tolgoi as well as the disclosure of the mine’s $8 billion sales agreements.

Oyu Tolgoi, run by Rio Tinto and two-thirds owned by its Turquoise Hill Resources unit, is a vital new source of growth for the company, which is dependent on iron ore mining in Australia for two-thirds of its revenue.

The mine in Mongolia is on par with many of the big lodes of South America although only about half the size of Chile’s Escondida mine, the world’s largest, run by BHP Billiton and in which Rio Tinto owns 30 percent.

Rio Tinto has been producing at Oyu Tolgoi for several months and stockpiling concentrate - ground ore ready for smelting - ahead of acquiring permits for transport.

Exports from Oyu Tolgoi will be vital to copper output in China as Chinese smelters are already facing a shortage of alternative raw material scrap. Several have even cut production due to a lack of scrap.