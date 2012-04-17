TABLE-Rio Tinto Q1 production, 2012 guidance

MELBOURNE, April 17 (Reuters) - Following are Rio Tinto's first quarter 2012 production figures and guidance for the full year: 2012 2011 2011 2012 2011 Q1 Q1 Q4 guidance actual Alumina 2,391 2,117 2,355 6,900 8,947 Aluminium 854 944 961 2,200 3,824 Bauxite 8,840 8,067 9,466 30,500 35,437 Hard 1,703 1,628 2,638 9,000 8,815 coking coal Mined 119,500 146,300 137,000 600,000 519,700 copper Refined 74,100 95,200 80,900 320,000 334,400 copper Iron ore 45,643 41,876 51,207 250,000* 244,624* * 100 pct basis Source: Rio Tinto