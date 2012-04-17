FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Rio Tinto Q1 production, 2012 guidance
#Basic Materials
April 17, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Rio Tinto Q1 production, 2012 guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, April 17 (Reuters) - Following are Rio Tinto's  
first quarter 2012 production figures and guidance for the full year:  	
	
                   2012        2011        2011        2012        2011
                     Q1          Q1          Q4    guidance      actual
    Alumina       2,391       2,117       2,355       6,900       8,947

  Aluminium         854         944         961       2,200       3,824

    Bauxite       8,840       8,067       9,466      30,500      35,437

       Hard       1,703       1,628       2,638       9,000       8,815
     coking                                                  
      coal                                                   

      Mined     119,500     146,300     137,000     600,000     519,700
     copper                                                  
    Refined      74,100      95,200      80,900     320,000     334,400
     copper                                                  
   Iron ore      45,643      41,876      51,207    250,000*    244,624*

    * 100 pct basis	
    Source: Rio Tinto

