TABLE-Rio Tinto quarterly production, year guidance

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Following are Rio Tinto's September quarter 2012 production figures and guidance for the full year: 2012 2012 2011 2012 2011 Q3 Q2 Q3 guidance actual Alumina 2,675 2,358 2,235 7,000 8,947 Aluminium 855 841 962 2 , 2 00 3,824 Bauxite 10,350 9,442 9,178 30, 7 00 35,437 Hard 2,407 2,001 2,774 8,500 8,815 coking coal Mined copper 132,000 133,500 109,300 5 6 0,000 519,700 Refined 69,700 49,300 68,300 290 ,000 334,400 copper Iron ore 52,628 48,631 49,834 250,000* 244,624* * 100 pct basis Source: Rio Tinto