TABLE-Rio Tinto quarterly production, year guidance
#Basic Materials
October 16, 2012 / 4:26 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Rio Tinto quarterly production, year guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Following are Rio Tinto's  September
quarter
2012 production figures and guidance for the full year:   
 
                   2012        2012        2011        2012        2011 
                     Q3          Q2          Q3    guidance      actual 
    Alumina        2,675       2,358       2,235      7,000       8,947 

  Aluminium         855         841         962       2 , 2 00       3,824 

    Bauxite       10,350       9,442       9,178      30, 7 00      35,437 

       Hard        2,407       2,001       2,774       8,500       8,815 
     coking                                                   
      coal                                                    

      Mined                                                             
     copper      132,000     133,500     109,300    5 6 0,000   519,700
    Refined       69,700      49,300      68,300    290 ,000     334,400 
     copper                                                   
   Iron ore      52,628      48,631      49,834     250,000*    244,624* 

    * 100 pct basis 
    Source: Rio Tinto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
