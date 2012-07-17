TABLE-Rio Tinto Q2 production, 2012 guidance

July 17 (Reuters) - Following are Rio Tinto's June quarter 2012 production figures and guidance for the full year: 2012 2012 2011 2012 2011 Q2 Q1 Q2 guidance actual Alumina 2,358 2,391 2,240 7 , 0 00 8,947 Aluminium 841 854 958 2, 3 00 3,824 Bauxite 9,442 8,841 8,726 30,500 35,437 Hard 2,001 1,703 1,775 8 , 5 00 8,815 coking coal Mined 119,500 127,200 580 ,000 519,700 copper 133,500 Refined 49,300 74,100 89,900 3 00 ,000 334,400 copper Iron ore 48,631 45,643 48,851 250,000* 244,624* * 100 pct basis Source: Rio Tinto