TABLE-Rio Tinto Q2 production, 2012 guidance
July 17, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Rio Tinto Q2 production, 2012 guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Following are Rio Tinto's  June quarter
2012 production figures and guidance for the full year:  

                   2012        2012        2011        2012        2011
                     Q2          Q1          Q2    guidance      actual
    Alumina       2,358       2,391       2,240       7 , 0 00       8,947

  Aluminium         841         854         958       2, 3 00       3,824

    Bauxite       9,442       8,841       8,726      30,500      35,437

       Hard       2,001       1,703       1,775       8 , 5 00       8,815
     coking                                                  
      coal                                                   

      Mined                 119,500     127,200     580 ,000     519,700
     copper     133,500                                      
    Refined      49,300      74,100      89,900     3 00 ,000     334,400
     copper                                                  
   Iron ore      48,631      45,643      48,851    250,000*    244,624*

    * 100 pct basis
    Source: Rio Tinto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
