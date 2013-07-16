TABLE-Rio Tinto Q2 production, 2013 outlook

July 16 (Reuters) - Following are Rio Tinto Ltd's second-quarter 2013 production figures and revised full-year forecasts: 2013 2013 2012 2013 2012 Q2 Q1 Q2 guidance actual Alumina 2,246 2,186 2,212 ^7,300 10,041 Aluminium 901 907 841 ^2,500 3,456 Bauxite 10,960 9,562 9,442 ^34,000 39,363 Hard 1,902 1,650 2,001 ^8,500 8,044 coking coal Mined copper 146,200 150,200 133,500 ^565,000 548,800 Refined 70,400 80,500 49,300 ^230,000 279,300 copper Iron ore ^51,829 ^48,250 ^48,631 #265,000 ^198,869 Source: Rio Tinto ^ Attributable to company. Total Q2 iron ore was 66.0 mln tonnes on 100 pct basis. # Guidance based on 100 percent basis