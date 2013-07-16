FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Rio Tinto Q2 production, 2013 outlook
July 16, 2013 / 5:27 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Rio Tinto Q2 production, 2013 outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Following are Rio Tinto Ltd's 
 second-quarter 2013 production figures and revised
full-year forecasts:

               2013      2013    2012        2013      2012
                Q2        Q1      Q2       guidance   actual
Alumina        2,246     2,186   2,212     ^7,300     10,041 

Aluminium      901        907    841       ^2,500      3,456  

Bauxite       10,960     9,562   9,442     ^34,000     39,363 

Hard          1,902      1,650   2,001      ^8,500      8,044 
coking                                                    
coal                                                     

Mined                                                           
copper      146,200    150,200   133,500    ^565,000    548,800


Refined      70,400     80,500   49,300     ^230,000    279,300
copper
Iron ore    ^51,829    ^48,250   ^48,631   #265,000   ^198,869

Source: Rio Tinto
 ^ Attributable to company. Total Q2 iron ore was 66.0 mln
tonnes on 100 pct basis. 
 # Guidance based on 100 percent basis

