Rio Tinto qtr iron ore output drops on weather
#Basic Materials
April 17, 2012 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

Rio Tinto qtr iron ore output drops on weather

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, April 17 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto reported a 10 percent drop in attributable iron ore production in the first quarter, citing a series of weather-related disruptions to ports and mines in Australia.

Rio Tinto, the world’s second biggest producer of iron ore after Vale and a key supplier to the the Chinese steel sector, said its share of production from mines it owns outright and in joint ventures dropped to 46 million tonnes in the quarter versus 51.2 million tonnes in the previous quarter.

Iron ore production on a 100 percent basis in the March quarter was 59 million tonnes versus 65 million in the previous quarter.

Rio forecast iron ore output in 2012 would reach 250 million tonnes in 2012 on a 100 percent basis.

“We had a solid first quarter with increased production of iron ore, coal, bauxite, alumina and titanium dioxide compared with the first quarter of 2011,” Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom Albanese said in a statement in the latest quarterly operations report.

Rio Tinto gave no detailed commentary on demand, but there have been market concerns that commodity imports by China will drop off this year in step with slowing industrial growth.

China is the single-largest buyer of Australian iron ore.

