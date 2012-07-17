Rio Tinto June quarter iron ore output flat

MELBOURNE, July 17 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto reported on Tuesday flat iron ore output for the June quarter from a year ago and said it was on track to hit a rate of 283 million tonnes a year by the end of 2013, despite concerns over cooling growth in top metals consumer China.

The world’s No.2 iron ore miner, which recently committed to spending $3.7 billion towards e xpanding its production capacity by 25 percent, said even with a deterioration in global economic conditions in the second quarter, its expansion projects still stack up.

“We are keeping a close eye on the pace of the U.S. recovery, the continuing euro zone crisis and the impact of efforts to stimulate the Chinese economy on the markets that we serve,” Chief Executive Tom Albanese said in the company’s quarterly operations review.

Iron ore production was steady at 48.6 million tonnes in the June quarter, compared with 48.9 million tonnes a year earlier and in line with a forecast from UBS.

Rio Tinto, like its peers, has been hit by slower demand growth in China, its biggest customer, and has warned it expects short term conditions to remain volatile amid uncertainty over Europe’s woes and a murky outlook for the U.S. recovery.