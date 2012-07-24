UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto Alcan, Kitimat workers reach labor pact

* Agreement covers smelter, powerhouse workers

* Company says pact will help move to new, expanded smelter

* Kitimat smelter produced 168,000 T of aluminum in 2011

July 24 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Alcan and the union representing workers at its Kitimat aluminum smelter and powerhouse operations in northwest British Columbia have reached a tentative labor agreement, the company said on Tuesday.

No details of the agreement were revealed but Etienne Jacques, chief operating officer of Rio Tinto primary metal in North America, said the pact “reflects Rio Tinto Alcan’s long-term strategy and commitment to British Columbia.”

“This agreement will enable us to complete an efficient transition from the actual smelter to the new one and ensure our long-term competitiveness,” Jacques said in a statement.

The Kitimat smelter produced 168,000 tonnes of aluminum in 2011. The smelter modernization project will increase capacity to 420,000 tonnes per year.