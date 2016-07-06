Mexico's Liverpool says reaches deal to acquire Chile's Ripley

MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's high-end department store chain Liverpool on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement to acquire Chilean retailer Ripley for 420 Chilean pesos ($0.63) per share.

The deal is still subject to various conditions, including regulatory approval, Liverpool said, adding it would consider the deal successful if it acquires at least 25.5 percent of Ripley's shares. ($1 = 661.9000 Chilean pesos) (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Gabriela Lopez; Writing by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Sandra Maler)