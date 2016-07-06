FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Liverpool says reaches deal to acquire Chile's Ripley
July 6, 2016 / 2:00 AM / a year ago

Mexico's Liverpool says reaches deal to acquire Chile's Ripley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's high-end department store chain Liverpool on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement to acquire Chilean retailer Ripley for 420 Chilean pesos ($0.63) per share.

The deal is still subject to various conditions, including regulatory approval, Liverpool said, adding it would consider the deal successful if it acquires at least 25.5 percent of Ripley's shares. ($1 = 661.9000 Chilean pesos) (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Gabriela Lopez; Writing by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
