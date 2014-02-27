Risanamento delays green light for sale of Paris assets

MILAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The board of debt-laden real estate group Risanamento has delayed final approval of a vital sale of its Paris assets to allow for a legal assessment on whether the transaction is compatible with its debt restructuring plan.

The planned sale to UK-based fund Chelsfield concerns nine high-end properties in central Paris and would help the company reduce the bulk of its 1.8 billion euro ($2.46 billion) debt.

But a group of investors, including former key shareholder Zunino Investimenti, have challenged the sale, Risanamento said in a statement on Thursday.

The deal to sell the company’s prize assets would likely torpedo a joint takeover offer from U.S. businessman Tom Barrack and Risanamento’s founder Luigi Zunino launched last week.

Risanamento was the biggest Italian real estate casualty of the credit crunch of 2009, when falling property prices and the end of easy bank lending made its 3 billion euro debt hard to sustain.

Lured in by the Paris assets, Zunino and Tom Barrack, owner of investment fund Colony Capital, launched a takeover offer for the whole of Risanamento, which has yet to respond to it.

Colony Capital said it would pay 0.20 euros for each Risanamento share held by the banks and would then offer remaining shareholders 0.25 euros per share.