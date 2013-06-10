Risanamento founder offer to buyout company at 0.25 euros/share

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - Italian businessman Luigi Zunino said on Monday he has offered Risanamento’s main shareholders to buy out the real estate company at 0.25 euros per share.

Zunino, the founder of Risanamento, announced on Friday he had presented an offer to buy the troubled real estate company but he did not give any detail on the price.

After the purchase of Risanamento from its main shareholders, Zunino aims to launch a takeover bid on the remaining shares, the businessman said, adding the company will be delisted. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)