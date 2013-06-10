UPDATE 1-Risanamento founder offers 0.25 euros/share to buy out banks

(Adds details on Zunino’s offer to banks and other shareholders)

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - The founder of Italian real estate company Risanamento said on Monday he would pay 0.25 euros a share to buy out the banks that propped up the struggling company via a debt-for-equity deal in 2009, enabling them to exit.

Italian businessman Luigi Zunino made the offer to a group including Bank Intesa Sanpaolo, which owns 36 percent of Risanamento and UniCredit, which has 14 percent. The other bank shareholders are Popolare di Milano, Banco Popolare and Monte dei Paschi.

Zunino, the founder of Risanamento, had said on Friday that he presented the banks with an offer, but gave no details on price at that point.

After the purchase of the banks’ stakes through a new company dubbed Oui, Zunino said he would launch a takeover bid for the remaining shares at a price set by the market regulator - in line with his payments to the major shareholders - then delist the company.

Risanamento was the biggest Italian real estate victim of a credit crunch in 2009 when falling property prices and the end of easy lending made its large debts hard to sustain.

The company - which is building the prestigious Santa Giulia redevelopment in Milan’s former industrial south-east with UK architect Norman Foster - escaped bankruptcy when a court made Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit its biggest shareholders, leaving Zunino with a minority stake.

Risanamento is now selling the Santa Giulia development, estimated to be worth 650-700 million euros, to real estate company Idea FIMIT.

The company, which also owns a portfolio of top-bracket buildings in France, had net debt of 1.9 billion euros ($2.5 billion) at the end of 2012. It posted a net loss of 113 million euros in 2012.

At 0840 GMT Risanamento shares were down 2.18 percent at 0.242 euros. The stock has gained more than 50 percent from rock bottom levels in the last three months on reports that foreign investors were interested in buying some of its French assets. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Sophie Walker)