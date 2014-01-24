Risanamento sells Paris properties to Chelsfield for 1.2 bln eur

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Italian property company Risanamento said on Friday it had accepted an offer from Chelsfield/The Olayan Group to buy a portfolio of property located in Paris for 1.225 billion euros ($1.68 billion).

In a statement Risanamento said it would cash in more than 230 million euros after stripping out debt relating to the property when the deal closed.

The company said it would make a consolidated capital gain of more than 280 million euros. ($1 = 0.7310 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)