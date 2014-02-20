FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
February 20, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Risanamento says received offer from Colony Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Risanamento said on Thursday it had received an offer from a company led by U.S.-based private equity Colony Capital Acquisitions to buy out the Italian property firm.

In a statement, Risanamento said a company called OUI, 70 percent owned by Colony, was interested in buying Risanamento’s shares held by creditor banks and Sistema Holding, which is controlled by Risanamento’s founder Luigi Zunino.

Zunino has a 30 percent stae in OUI, which would then launch a mandatory bid on the remaining Risanamento shares on the market, the company said.

At 1206 GMT shares in Risanamento were up 7 percent.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Silvia Aloisi

