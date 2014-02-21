FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colony Capital offers 0.25 euros/shr for Risanamento freefloat
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

Colony Capital offers 0.25 euros/shr for Risanamento freefloat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S.-based investment fund Colony Capital said on Friday it had offered to buy the stakes in Risanamento held by the loss-making real estate group’s creditor banks at 0.2 euros per share and would then offer 0.25 euros for remaining shares.

The offer, which has been sent to the bank shareholders on February 17, would be carried out through the vehicle OUI, the fund said.

OUI is 70 percent owned by Colony while the rest is held by Italian businessman Luigi Zunino who is the founder of Risanamento.

Colony capital said the offer included the reimbursement of part of Risanamento’s debt as well as the purchase of a Paris property portfolio for 195 million euros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.