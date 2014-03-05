FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Risanamento investor drops challenge against assets sale-source
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

Risanamento investor drops challenge against assets sale-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Risanamento investor Luigi Zunino has dropped a legal action against a vital sale of the Italian real estate group’s Paris assets, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The planned sale to UK-based fund Chelsfield concerns nine high-end properties in central Paris and would help the company reduce the bulk of its 1.8 billion euro ($2.5 billion) debt.

“Zunino’s lawyers have dropped the legal action today during a court hearing,” the source told Reuters on Wedenesday, adding the disposal could now go ahead. ($1 = 0.7278 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Luca Trogni,; writing by Francesca Landini)

