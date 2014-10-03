FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Risanamento says no plans to liquidate group, delist shares
October 3, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Risanamento says no plans to liquidate group, delist shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Italian real estate group Risanamento said on Friday it was not aware of any plans to liquidate the group and delist its shares, contrary to a report in the Italian press.

The cash-strapped company, which in January sold prized French assets to repay part of its debts, said it would meet banks involved in its debt restructuring plan in coming days.

Risanamento plans to give banks an update about the Santa Giulia property site it is developing on the outskirts of Milan. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

