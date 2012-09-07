FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Risanamento gets US fund bid for Sky Italia building
#Funds News
September 7, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

Risanamento gets US fund bid for Sky Italia building

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italian real estate company Risanamento said on Friday it had received an offer from U.S. private equity fund Global Asset Capital to buy the Milan headquarters housing News Corp’s Italian satellite unit Sky Italia.

The California-based fund could take on 194 million euros ($248 million) of debt from Risanamento and will start exclusive talks lasting until the end of November while carrying out due diligence, the Italian company said in a statement.

Sky Italia, rents the building from a unit of Risanamento, is Italy’s biggest pay-television operator.

