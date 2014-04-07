FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Risanamento may accept alternative offer for 2 French assets
#Financials
April 7, 2014

Risanamento may accept alternative offer for 2 French assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s Risanamento said on Monday it would accept an offer from former owner Luigi Zunino to buy two French properties out of nine it was planning to sell to Chelsfield/The Olayan Group if the British fund approved the deal.

The real estate company had given preliminary approval to a sale of nine properties in the centre of Paris for 1.23 billion euros to the UK-based property fund.

Chelsfield/The Olayan Group will have to decide by April 8 whether to allow Zunino to buy two of the nine Paris buildings. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

