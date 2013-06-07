FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Risanamento shares higher on buyout talk
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Italy's Risanamento shares higher on buyout talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian real estate company Risanamento rose sharply at the start of trade on Friday following a report an Italian businessman was considering buying a majority stake and launching an offer on the outstanding shares.

Luigi Zunino, the man who founded Risanamento, has tabled a binding offer to buy the stake in Risanamento from a series of banks and investors at 0.25 euros per share.

The paper said Zunino would then launch a bid on the shares he did not already own.

At 0705 GMT Risanamanto shares were up 6.7 percent at 0.2476 euros.

Risanamento was not immediately available for a comment.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.