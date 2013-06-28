Risanamento talks over Santa Giulia sale stall

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Italian real estate company Risanamento said on Friday that talks with fund Idea Fimit over the sale of the huge Santa Giulia development area on the outskirts of Milan have stalled as the deadline for exclusive negotiations nears.

The two companies did not find “agreed solutions” on some aspects of Idea Fimit’s purchase offer, Risanamento said in a statement. Risanamento said its chief executive would determine whether talks can continue.

Exclusive negotiations, which have already been extended several times, are due to end on June 30.

The proposal from Idea Fimit foresees the creation of a fund with 60 Million to 80 million euros of fresh capital, into which the Santa Giulia assets, worth up to 700 million euros ($910 million), would be transferred.

In the 2009 credit crunch, falling real estate prices and the end of easy lending made Risanamento’s large debt unsustainable.

The company escaped bankruptcy when a court made lenders Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit its biggest shareholders, leaving Risanamento founder Luigi Zunino with a minority stake.

At the beginning of June, Zunino made an offer to buy back control of Risanamento from the banks. ($1 = 0.7693 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Steve Scherer and John Wallace)