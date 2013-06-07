FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Risanamento founder submitted buyout offer for company - sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2013 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

Risanamento founder submitted buyout offer for company - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 7 (Reuters) - Italian businessman Luigi Zunino has submitted an offer to buy out troubled real estate company Risanamento, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

Zunino sent a letter with the offer to the company’s board and to bank shareholders, the sources said.

“The proposal is there... The banks and the board received the letter,” one of the sources said.

In a report earlier on Friday, daily Il Messaggero said Zunino, the founder of the company, had offered 0.25 euros per share to buy an overall stake in the company of around 88 percent.

At 0758 GMT Risanamento shares were up 5.6 percent at 0.245 euros.

Reporting By Andrea Mandala, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.