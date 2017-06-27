By Anna Irrera
| NEW YORK, June 27
NEW YORK, June 27 Riskified, an e-commerce fraud
prevention startup, has raised $33 million in new funding from
investors including Capital One Financial Corp and
Groupe Arnault, which controls French luxury goods conglomerate
LVMH, it said on Tuesday.
The funding was led by Israeli venture capital firm Pitango
Growth and also included Qumra Capital, C4 Ventures, Phoenix
Insurance Company and Genesis Partners. Capital One participated
through its venture arm, Tel Aviv-based Riskified said in a
statement.
Riskified, whose clients include U.S. retailers Macy's
and Foot Locker Inc, said it would use the funds to
expand globally and accelerate sales of its software, which
helps merchants spot online payment fraud and reduce false
alarms that cause genuine buyers to be turned down.
In 2016, every dollar of fraud cost merchants $2.40, up from
$2.23 a year ago, according to a report from LexisNexis. Fraud
as a percentage of revenues grew to 1.47 percent from 1.32
percent over the year.
"As more and more consumers move their shopping online, the
fraudsters follow," Riskified co-founder and Chief Executive
Eido Gal said in an emailed response to questions by Reuters.
"The market for our service is big and getting bigger."
Founded in 2013, Riskified is among a growing number of
software developers which help companies analyze vast amounts of
data with little manpower.
Riskified plans to increase its focus on the U.S. market,
where many of its merchants are based, Gal said. It expects to
employ 65 people in its New York office by year-end, he added.
Gal described Riskified's investors as strategic partners,
but declined to say whether companies owned by Groupe Arnault
would be using its technology.
LVMH said in May that it would launch an e-commerce site to
host all of its brands, as the world's biggest luxury goods
group seeks to capitalize on the sector's online sales boom.
(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Richard Chang)