UPDATE 1-RIT Capital, Edmond de Rothschild form new venture

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Two of the Rothschild banking family’s companies - RIT Capital Partners and Edmond de Rothschild Group - said they would form a new joint venture to boost their fund management and investment operations.

The private banking group Edmond de Rothschild will own 51 percent of the new company, with RIT Capital - which is an investment trust chaired by Lord Jacob Rothschild - owning the remaining 49 percent.

RIT will issue 1.13 million new shares worth around 14 million pounds ($21.9 million) to Edmond de Rothschild as part of the deal, while the latter will contribute its stake in the management company of Capital Holdings, which has $2.7 billion of assets under management.

“This alliance increases RIT’s ability to identify investment opportunities globally and to expand its activities with third party fund management,” Jacob Rothschild said in a statement.

The Rothschild banking dynasty began when Mayer Amschel Rothschild started a business in Frankfurt in the late 18th century.

The Rothschild family has worked on some epochal deals during its history, such as helping finance Britain’s war against French military leader Napoleon in the 19th century and raising funds for a loan allowing the British government to buy the Suez canal.