FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ritchie Alberta auction sets new records as oil slump lingers
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Ritchie Alberta auction sets new records as oil slump lingers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 2 (Reuters) - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers sold more than C$240 million ($191.53 million) of equipment at its biggest ever Canadian auction over the weekend, as Alberta’s struggling oil sector continues to downsize amid a persisting crude price slump.

The world’s largest industrial equipment auctioneer said on Monday it set new company records for the number of sellers and registered bidders at its five-day Edmonton, Alberta, auction.

Last year, Ritchie Bros had its best-ever year as plunging global crude prices forced struggling oilfield service companies to sell off equipment, which was picked up by other sectors including agriculture, transportation and forestry.

“Approximately 46 percent of the equipment was purchased by Alberta buyers, showcasing the strength and size of this market even when there are economic challenges,” said Brian Glenn, Senior Vice President of Ritchie Bros, referring to the most recent auction.

Ritchie Bros shares were last up 0.6 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange at C$36.22.

$1 = 1.2531 Canadian dollars Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.