8 months ago
2nd Circuit rules against hedge fund in insurance investment dispute
December 9, 2016

2nd Circuit rules against hedge fund in insurance investment dispute

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a lawsuit by hedge fund Ritchie Capital Management seeking $400 million in damages for an alleged breach of contract involving life insurance policies it bought from an affiliate of financial firm Coventry First.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals said in a decision on Thursday that Ritchie failed to show Coventry, a leader in the so-called life settlement business, knew a bid-rigging lawsuit by then New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer was on the horizon when its affiliate sold Ritchie the policies in 2006.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hmHbrW

