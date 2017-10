Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc’s fourth-quarter profit almost doubled as auction revenue jumped 28 percent.

For the October-December quarter, net profit for the company which auctions industrial equipment was $26.8 million, or 25 cents a share, up from $13.5 million, or 13 cents a share, a year ago.

Auction revenues rose to $113.4 million from $88.3 million a year ago.