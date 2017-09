Oct 27 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said it agreed to buy rival Rite Aid Corp in a deal valued at about $17.2 billion.

Walgreens said on Tuesday it offered $9 per share for Rite Aid, a premium of 48 percent to the stock’s Monday close. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)