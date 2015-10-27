FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Walgreens Boots Alliance near deal to buy Rite Aid - WSJ
October 27, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Walgreens Boots Alliance near deal to buy Rite Aid - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to change ticker symbol for Walgreens to “WBA.O” from “WBA.N”))

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is in advanced talks to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal is expected to be announced by Wednesday, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1POU6xb)

Rite Aid’s shares were up 42 percent at $8.58. Walgreens’ shares were up 4.2 percent at $93.46. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

