7 months ago
January 20, 2017 / 4:39 PM / 7 months ago

FTC dissatisfied with Walgreens' plan to win nod for Rite Aid deal-BBG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is not satisfied with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's plan to divest stores to win antitrust clearance for its acquisition of Rite Aid Corp, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

FTC lawyers aren't convinced that Walgreen's proposal to sell 865 drugstores to Fred's Inc would be enough for the agency to clear the deal, Bloomberg reported.

Walgreens, Rite Aid, Fred's and the FTC could not be immediately reached for comment.

Walgreens shares were down 2.6 percent in heavy trading. Rite Aid shares tumbled about 14 percent and Fred's shares fell 5.8 percent. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

