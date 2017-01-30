FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Walgreens pushes Rite Aid deal close by 6 months, reduces offer price
January 30, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 7 months ago

Walgreens pushes Rite Aid deal close by 6 months, reduces offer price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp will now close six months later than expected and could include the divestiture of up to 1,200 stores to gain regulatory approval.

The companies also agreed to reduce the offer price to a range of $6.50 to $7.00 per share, from the initial offer price of $9 per share.

At the top end, the new offer is at a premium of 1 percent to Rite Aid's Friday closing price. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

