Rite Aid quarterly same-store sales rise 4.5 pct
April 8, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

Rite Aid quarterly same-store sales rise 4.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain operator Rite Aid Corp’s quarterly revenue rose 3.8 percent, helped by strong prescription sales that drove better-than-expected same-store sales growth.

Rite Aid’s shares rose 2.9 percent to $8.95 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Same-store sales rose 4.5 percent in the fourth quarter, compared with a 3.6 percent rise estimated by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Total revenue rose to $6.85 billion from $6.6 billion.

The third-largest U.S. drugstore chain’s net income rose to $1.84 billion, or $1.79 per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 28, from $55.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included an income tax benefit of $1.72 billion, or $1.67 per share, Rite Aid said. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

