FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rite Aid posts third straight quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2013 / 11:26 AM / in 4 years

Rite Aid posts third straight quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp, the No. 3 U.S. drugstore chain, posted its third consecutive quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by sales of higher-margin generic drugs.

The company earned $89.7 million, or 9 cents per share, in the fiscal first quarter ended June 1, versus a loss of $28 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2.7 percent to $6.29 billion, largely because it sold more generic drugs, which are less expensive but more profitable, and as it closed stores. Sales at stores open at least a year fell 2.5 percent in the quarter.

Rite Aid, which trails Walgreen Co and CVS Caremark Corp in size, has been remodeling stores and emphasizing its loyalty program to attract customers.

Fiscal 2013, which ended March 2, was its first profitable year since fiscal 2007, and it expects to be profitable again in the current year.

Rite Aid reaffirmed its sales and profit forecast from earlier this month.

Rite Aid shares have more than tripled since hitting a 52-week low in December. They closed at $3.11 on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.