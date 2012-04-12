FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Rite Aid posts smaller loss; same-store sales up
April 12, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Rite Aid posts smaller loss; same-store sales up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 loss 18 cents/share vs. Wall St view 14c/share loss

* Sales up 10.7 percent, helped by additional week in quarter

* Shares down 2.4 percent

April 12 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp posted a smaller quarterly loss, and the No. 3 U.S. drugstore chain’s sales at existing stores rose for the fifth consecutive quarter as some of its efforts to attract shoppers gained traction.

While Rite Aid is benefiting from a loyalty program, closing some stores and remodeling others, it continues to spend, and Thursday’s results marked its 19th consecutive quarterly loss.

The company said its loss had narrowed to $161.3 million, or 18 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 3 from $205.7 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average forecast a loss of 14 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rite Aid previously said sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, had risen 3 percent.

Total sales rose 10.7 percent to $7.15 billion, the company said on Thursday, helped by an additional week in the latest quarter.

For the current fiscal year, Rite Aid forecast a loss of 13 cents to 31 cents a share on sales or $25.4 billion to $25.8 billion. It forecast same-store sales to range from flat to up 1.5 percent.

Analysts on average forecast a loss of 25 cents a share.

Rite Aid shares were down 2.4 percent at $1.66 in premarket trading on Thursday.

