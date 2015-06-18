FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Rite Aid same-store sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp, the No.3 U.S. drugstore chain operator, reported slower-than-expected quarterly same-store sales growth as the introduction of new generic drugs hurt pharmacy sales.

Same-store sales rose 2.9 percent in the first quarter ended May 30, below the 3.8 percent rise estimated by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income more than halved to $18.8 million, or 2 cents per share, in the quarter, from $41.4 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

The fall in net income was mainly due to interest and other pre-tax costs of $36 million, or 2 cents per share on an after-tax basis, in connection with the company’s $2 billion acquisition of EnvisionRx announced in February.

Revenue rose 2.8 percent to $6.65 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
