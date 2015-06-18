UPDATE 1-Rite Aid lowers profit outlook after same-store sales fall

(Adds details, background)

By Nandita Bose

June 18 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp on Thursday lowered its full-year profit outlook after reporting worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings hurt by interest costs and taxes related to a pending acquisition.

The drugstore chain operator lowered its profit forecast to 14 cents to 22 cents per share for fiscal 2016 from 19 cents to 27 cents to reflect the acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager EnvisionRx, announced in February.

It expects full-year revenue of $30.7 billion to $31.2 billion.

For the first quarter ended May 30, same-store sales rose 2.9 percent, hurt by the introduction of new generic drugs. The result came in below the 3.8 percent increase estimated by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Rite Aid, which sells over-the-counter drugs, personal care items and food and beverages, said total revenue rose 2.8 percent to $6.6 billion, with prescription drug sales accounting for about 69 percent of total drugstore sales.

Rite Aid is the No. 3 drugstore chain by sales in the United States behind Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc and CVS Health Corp. Rite Aid has tweaked and expanded its business model as the industry expands into the health and wellness sector.

Net income fell to $18.8 million, or 2 cents per share, from $41.4 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts expected a profit of 3 cents per share on revenue of $6.64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rite Aid reiterated its forecast for full-year drugstore sales at $26.9 billion to $27.4 billion, with same-store sales expected to rise 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)