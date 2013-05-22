FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy steel businessman Riva probed for tax evasion -sources
May 22, 2013 / 6:43 PM / 4 years ago

Italy steel businessman Riva probed for tax evasion -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME/MILAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Milan prosecutors are investigating the chairman of Italian steel group Riva for tax evasion and police have seized 1.2 billion euros of cash from a tax haven, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

Emilio Riva, whose company controls Europe’s largest steel plant in southern Italy (ILVA), is being probed along with his brother Adriano, the sources said.

A statement from Milan tax police on Wednesday, said the police were seizing 1.2 billion euros held in eight trusts. The statement did not mention any names but said the trusts could be traced to “a well-known Italian family active in the steel sector”.

According to a source close to the matter and a source from the tax police in the city of Bari, the probe revolves around the repatriation into Italy of cash declared as family assets but which in reality was company money.

Neither Emilio - who was arrested last year over allegations of obstructing environmental inspections at the ILVA plant - nor Adriano could be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Massimiliano di Giorgio, writing by Stephen Jewkes and Isla Binnie; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
