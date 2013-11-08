FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Hedge fund Elliott takes stake in "undervalued" Riverbed
November 8, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Hedge fund Elliott takes stake in "undervalued" Riverbed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects throughout to say Elliott Management’s affiliates collectively own a stake of about 9 percent, not 5.8 percent, in Riverbed)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Affiliates of activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp disclosed a stake of about 9 percent in Riverbed Technology Inc, a network equipment maker it said was “significantly undervalued”.

The company’s shares rose more than 7 percent in premarket trading on Friday.

Elliott Associates and its units, affiliates of the hedge fund founded and run by publicity-shy Paul Singer, said Riverbed should implement “value-maximizing operational, capital structure and strategic review initiatives”.

Elliott said it had conveyed its view to Riverbed’s board and looked forward to a constructive dialogue. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

