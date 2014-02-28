FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Riverbed rejects Elliott's unsolicited takeover bid
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

Riverbed rejects Elliott's unsolicited takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc rejected Elliott Management’s unsolicited bid to buy the company for $3.36 billion, saying the hedge fund’s offer undervalued the company.

Elliott on Tuesday offered $21 per share in cash - a 5.8 percent premium to the stock’s closing price on Monday - and said it could raise its bid if allowed access to Riverbed’s books for due diligence.

Riverbed said its board unanimously determined not to pursue Elliott’s offer, which was not in the best interests of shareholders.

The board will review any offer to buy the company provided the offer delivers more value for shareholders than the company achieves through its growth plans, Riverbed said.

Goldman, Sachs & Co. is serving as financial advisor to Riverbed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.