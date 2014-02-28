FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Riverbed rejects Elliott's raised takeover offer
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Riverbed rejects Elliott's raised takeover offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc rejected Elliott Management’s raised bid of $3.36 billion, saying the hedge fund’s offer undervalued the company.

Elliott on Tuesday increased its offer by $2 to $21 per share and said it could raise the bid if allowed access to Riverbed’s books for due diligence.

Riverbed said on Friday its board unanimously determined not to pursue Elliott’s offer, which was not in the best interests of shareholders.

“Riverbed board has again failed shareholders... (the) board has clearly chosen entrenchment over shareholder value,” Elliott, which holds a 10.5 percent stake in Riverbed, said in response.

Paul Singer-led Elliott made its first offer in January.

Riverbed has been struggling with the integration of Opnet, a maker of software to manage traffic on networks, which it acquired in 2012 to counter a slowdown in its main wide area network optimization business.

Goldman, Sachs & Co is advising Riverbed.

Riverbed’s shares were marginally down at $20.50 on the Nasdaq. The stock has gained about 15 percent since Elliott’s first offer on Jan. 8.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.