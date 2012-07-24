UPDATE 1-Riverbed results beat Street

* Q2 adj EPS $0.23 vs est $0.21

July 24 (Reuters) - Network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc’s quarterly results beat analysts’ estimates, helped by strong sales of its Steelhead and Cascade platforms, sending its shares up 16 percent in aftermarket trading.

Steelhead is a networking appliance that optimizes data traffic and bandwidth utilization across a wide area network, while the Cascade platform helps in network performance management.

Second-quarter net income rose to $18 million, or 11 cents per share, from $11.3 million, or 7 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company which makes wide-area network (WAN) data optimization equipment, earned 23 cents per share.

Revenue for Riverbed, which counts Verizon and Merck among its customers, rose 17 percent to $199 million.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, on revenue of $194 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Riverbed shares, which have lost half their value in the past year, were up at $16.90. They closed at $14.55 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.