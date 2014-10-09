FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Riverbed Technology to explore alternatives, starts cost-cutting plan
October 9, 2014

Riverbed Technology to explore alternatives, starts cost-cutting plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Riverbed Technology Inc said it would review its alternatives and started a restructuring program to cut costs, three days after activist investor Elliott Management reaffirmed its offer to buy the network equipment maker.

The company’s stock rose 3.5 percent to $18.72 in premarket trading on Thursday.

The restructuring plan was aimed at reducing annual costs by $20 million to $25 million and improve operating margins by 1-2 percent, Riverbed said in a statement.

Elliott Management, which has a 10.5 percent stake in the company, has been making repeated offers to buy Riverbed since January and its latest offer is worth $21 per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
